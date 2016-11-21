How Gigi Hadid's AMAs Red Carpet Waves Stayed Frizz-Free
There may have been rain on the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet, but there was no way a little bit of moisture was going to get in the way of Gigi Hadid's parade. As a pre-game to the main event, the co-host of the night took to the red carpet with brush-backed, cascading waves that despite the elements, miraculously stayed frizz-free.
So what are the secrets to the supermodel's smooth curls? First, to get a lot of volume, celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett used ghd Air Hairdryer ($199; sephora.com) and ghd Natural Bristle Radical Brush Size 4 ($45; ghdhair.com) and dried the model's hair up and away from her face. When it was completely dry, Scarlett prepped Hadid's hair for the curls by spritzing thickening spray all over and backcombed it through.
The pro used ghd Soft Curl Iron ($199; sephora.com) to create Hadid's, bouncy curls. To soften the look for an overall relaxed vibe, once the model's strands were completely curled, Scarlett brushed her hair back and teased the top for even more volume. As a final touch, he turned to the ghd Platinum Styler ($249; sephora.com) to calm any flyaways, and set the style with a good coat of hairspray before Hadid hit the red carpet.
