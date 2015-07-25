Celebrities Love Their Swan Floaties: How to Get Your Hands on Summer's Hottest Swim Toy

Looking for the perfect prop for your weekend #squad photo? ICYMI on Instagram, all of our favorite accounts have been celebrating the good weather with this summer's must-have swim accessory in tow: The Swan. Dreamed up in 2007 by floaty company Swimline, the six-foot-long inflatable has recently amassed an impressive following among pool loungers, and went viral after Taylor Swift's Fourth of July Instagram photo with BF Calvin Harris (pictured, above). Chalk it up to the power of the 1989 singer, but the company has sold over 40,000 swans so far this season.

If you want to get your hands on one, you'd better act fast: Most online retailers are out of stock, but it's still available in all of its swan glory at Lowe's ($57; lowes.com). To celebrate the pool toy's ubiquity, we rounded up its top Instagram moments—some proving no pool necessary.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris

Swan goals. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 10, 2015 at 3:25pm PDT

The couple made their relationship Insta-official with this poolside snap. #SwanGoals

Kendall Jenner

👭 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on May 10, 2015 at 4:27pm PDT

In which the inflatable doubled as a makeshift tanning station.

Dominic Sherwood

Happy fourth from these two happy swan loving boys! 🎉✨🍹 A photo posted by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Jul 4, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT

Sarah Hyland rang in the Fourth with swan-loving beau Dominic Sherwood.

Zooey Deschanel

Just hanging out on a giant inflatable swan as per usual. A photo posted by Zooey Deschanel (@zooeydeschanel) on Sep 12, 2014 at 1:20pm PDT

Wild night out! The New Girl star showed us how to pull off the versatile prop.

Leandra Medine

Is this swan now kind of like a Von Dutch hat? A relic of the past that really has no place in the present? A photo posted by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on Jul 3, 2015 at 11:42am PDT

Medine of The Man Repeller shared her deep thoughts on The Swan.

