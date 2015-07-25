Celebrities Love Their Swan Floaties: How to Get Your Hands on Summer's Hottest Swim Toy

Looking for the perfect prop for your weekend #squad photo? ICYMI on Instagram, all of our favorite accounts have been celebrating the good weather with this summer's must-have swim accessory in tow: The Swan. Dreamed up in 2007 by floaty company Swimline, the six-foot-long inflatable has recently amassed an impressive following among pool loungers, and went viral after Taylor Swift's Fourth of July Instagram photo with BF Calvin Harris (pictured, above). Chalk it up to the power of the 1989 singer, but the company has sold over 40,000 swans so far this season.
If you want to get your hands on one, you'd better act fast: Most online retailers are out of stock, but it's still available in all of its swan glory at Lowe's ($57; lowes.com). To celebrate the pool toy's ubiquity, we rounded up its top Instagram moments—some proving no pool necessary.
RELATED: These Hot Hotel Cabanas Will Blow Your Mind
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris
The couple made their relationship Insta-official with this poolside snap. #SwanGoals
Kendall Jenner
In which the inflatable doubled as a makeshift tanning station.
Dominic Sherwood
Sarah Hyland rang in the Fourth with swan-loving beau Dominic Sherwood.
RELATED: I Tried to Recreate Taylor Swift's Epic #Squad Photo
Zooey Deschanel
Wild night out! The New Girl star showed us how to pull off the versatile prop.
Leandra Medine
Medine of The Man Repeller shared her deep thoughts on The Swan.
RELATED: Amazing Pool Floats (Besides the White Swan) You Need This Summer