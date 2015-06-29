Get Rid of Yellow Nails with These Simple Home Remedies

While yellowing nails aren’t the most attractive look, you'll be happy to know there is an easy fix.

As any manicure maven could probably guess, the most common cause for yellowing nails is nail polish—dark colors especially. If a penchant for vampy shades has left your tips tainted and discolored, dermatologist and nail specialist Dr. Dana Stern recommends a simple home remedy: "Combine three to four tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide and one-half cup of water and mix them well," she tells InStyle. "Soak your nails in the solution for two minutes. Using a soft toothbrush, gently scrub your nails and then rinse them with water. Repeat two to three times a week as needed."

Don’t have hydrogen peroxide on hand? Use a whitening toothpaste that's formulated with the ingredient instead. Apply a small coat to your nails and leave it on for 10 minutes, Stern suggests. After some mild scrubbing, wash the toothpaste off and follow up with a soothing cuticle oil.

