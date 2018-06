We turned to top dermatologists for tips on fighting sun damage, brown patches and other pigmentation changes. One thing we learned: Acne scars and over-aggressive facial scrubbing can lead to dark spots on the forehead, nose, and chin. So, prevent them! Find out how to keep your skin tone even at any age in the gallery.

