Get Rid of Bloating Fast with These 3 Easy Tricks

Whether you're suffering from water weight or carb overload, nutritionists say that working three key foods into your diet can help you deflate faster.

Spike Your Water

Squeeze a quarter of a lemon into a cup of water and you've got a super-simple way to ward off bulges, says nutritionist Christine Avanti. Recent studies show that incorporating this daily dose of vitamin C into your diet can lower your chances of developing abdominal fat. Try tucking lemon wedges into a flavor-infusing bottle (above) ($15; uncommongoods.com).

RELATED: 5 Water Bottles So Chic You'll Want to Show Them Off

Add Some Avocado

Before you hit pulse on your Vitamix, toss an avocado into your morning smoothie, suggests Avanti. A study by the American Diabetic Association finds that foods with monounsaturated fatty acids can reduce belly fat. One ounce of dark chocolate, 16 almonds, or 10 olives can deliver the same benefit.

Snack on Asparagus

Use the natural diuretic properties of this veggie to help you flush away excess water weight and bloat, says N.Y.C. nutritionist Brooke Alpert. A healthy serving of about 12 stalks does the trick, and the effect should be noticeable in about one or two hours, she says.

For more beauty stories like this, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

RELATED: Move Over, Kale! Here Are 3 New Superfoods to Try Right Now