How to Get Nathalie Emmanuel's Lush Natural Curls from the Game of Thrones Premiere

When you have gorgeous natural curls like Nathalie Emmanuel, you don't need much else to create a stunning red carpet hairstyle. Last night at the Game of Thrones season 5 premiere in San Francisco, the star, who plays Missandei on the show, paired her colorblocked dress with shiny, voluminous ringlets, and we caught up with her hairstylist Neeko to find out his exact method. "Nathalie's dress is super-fitted, so it inspired us to go for big hair," he tells InStyle. To start, the pro worked a styling creme into the base of Emmanuel's curls for fullness and body, then followed by wrapping lotion on her ends, which added definition.

Neeko then picked up a 1/4-inch curling iron to polish any areas that needed extra detailing. Just before she left for the premiere, a few blasts of R+Co's Dry Shampoo and Hairspray created a weather-proof barrier without a stiff finish. "I sprayed the R+Co Dry Shampoo ($29; randco.com) in her roots, then used the Outer Space Hair Spray ($29; randco.com) to give it some hold, and voila!" he adds. "Red carpet, here she comes!"

