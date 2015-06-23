Found It: Kate Bosworth's Translucent Summer Sunglasses

As if we needed another reason to covet Kate Bosworth's fully-stocked wardrobe, the actress Instagrammed an up-close and personal selfie over the weekend of her sporting epic translucent cat-eye frames—and they're pretty much at the top of our summer shopping list. "HI NYC #sunnydelight @coach #shadesofcoach," she wrote beneath the softly filtered pic. The HC 8143B style by Coach comes in clear and Bosworth's choice tinted pink colorway, with the brand's trademark signage along the temples, and rings in at $220. Now all we need is a pair of her shoes to match.

Pick up Coach's HC 8143B sunnies for $220 at sunglasshut.com.

Courtesy

