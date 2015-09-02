Here's How to Nab a Ticket to Givenchy's NYFW Show Next Week 

You don’t have to be a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan or even book a flight to Paris to score a seat inside Givenchy’s spring 2016 fashion show. This year, the legendary French brand is stepping away from the arrondissements to debut next year’s highly coveted collection in the Big Apple on Sept. 11 during New York Fashion Week. Yes, we fashion geeks are particularly excited for the cross-continental swap, but creative director Riccardo Tisci’s latest frocks will also be on display for just about anyone to view, WWD reports.

In addition to the usual seats assigned for editors, buyers, photographers, bloggers, and industry-insiders, 1,200 tickets have been set-aside for the public to grab. And while a handful are also reserved for local fashion schools (think Parsons, FIT, and Pratt Institute), 820 of them are now available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The fascination for the house with the American market has always been there,” Philippe Fortunato, Givenchy’s chief executive officer, told WWD. “Riccardo talks a lot about America as the origins of trends, very much looking at the streets…He’s very much looking at the youth of the American market, wherever they came from, the importance of what minorities bring to the American culture.”

The exact location of the show has yet to be revealed, but we do know that 100 residents who live close to the undisclosed venue will be granted access as well. As the website explains, the first 410 “correctly completed” registrations will receive official, personalized invitations followed by specific pick-up details for Sept. 10 or 11. Head to givenchynyfw15.com now and enter your name into the proverbial Givenchy hat.

