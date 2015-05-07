Flawless Summer Legs like Vanessa Hudgens's? Here's How to Get Them with Almost Zero Effort

'Tis the season for dresses, mini skirts, and itty-bitty denim. In other words, it’s time to get your legs ready for some major exposure. If spring’s unpredictable weather has caught you off guard, there’s no need to panic. We found a few products that will get your gams bronzed and glowing—even at a moment's notice.

Vanessa Hudgens’s secret weapon, for starters, is Sally Hansen’s Airbrush Legs in Medium Glow ($13; ulta.com). The product acts as a foundation for your legs, covering up scars, bruises, and everything in between, while also providing a natural, streak-free glow. The star recently rubbed on the formula backstage while promoting her Broadway show Gigi in New York City (above), and the results were perfection.

Courtesy

Another quick fix is a tinted body lotion. We recommend Caudalie’s Divine Leg ($38; nordstrom.com), which instantly nourishes skin and creates a more luminous appearance. It has a fresh fragrance and easily washes off in the shower, making it ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to commit to using self-tanner.

Courtesy

But if you're craving something that lasts a bit longer, try Perfect Legs spray by St. Tropez ($18; nordstrom.com). It creates a flawless, airbrushed effect in seconds, later developing into a deeper tan as it absorbs.

Courtesy

We also love Lancôme’s Flash Bronzer ($42; sephora.com), a tinted self-tanning gel that buys up to five days of smooth, golden stems in just 30 minutes. Far superior to self-tanners of the past, this one won’t leave a telltale smell or orange hue behind. And because it's packed with Vitamin E, it helps to prevent signs of aging.

