How to Get Flawless Coverage Without Using Foundation

Every summer it’s the same dilemma: We want our skin to be smooth and flawless, minus the feel (and look) of heavy makeup. Contrary to popular belief, though, you can get still achieve perfect coverage without using any foundation at all. Sound too good to be true? Follow these tips from makeup artist Kira Nasrat to see for yourself.

The first thing you’ll want to do is massage your skin with a lightweight serum. “This helps with blood circulation and gives a natural glow,” says Nasrat. She opts for Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Serum ($79; sephora.com) to instantly brighten tired skin. Next, slather on a hydrating face cream that won’t weigh you down in the sweltering heat, such as Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($165; nordstrom.com). “This isn’t a heavy concoction and feels light on the skin, especially in the humidity,” the pro says.

Once your complexion is fully prepped, work in a primer that blurs imperfections and leaves the skin with a luminous finish, like Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonderglow Instant Soft-Focus Beauty Flash ($55; nordstrom.com). If you need to conceal blemishes and dark circles, grab Laura Mercier’s Secret Camouflage ($34; sephora.com), which has two different shades to create a customized blend.

"For those who want extra moisture and a little bit more coverage, I use the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizers ($44 each; sephora.com) over the primer," she adds. "What’s nice about these is that they are sheer, so it wont look like you have a ton of makeup on, but it can even out your complexion." The result? A gorgeously dewy complexion—no foundation needed.

