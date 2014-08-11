How to Get Chloë Grace Moretz's Effortless Beauty Look from the Teen Choice Awards

Chloë Grace Moretz is one stylish 17-year-old! The actress, who’s in the running for Trendiest Teen Queen for InStyle’s second annual Social Media Awards, completed her daring Valentino getup with tousled waves and a soft smoky eye at this year's Teen Choice Awards. Keep reading to find out how you can try the look at home!

After blow-drying Moretz’s strands with a ceramic brush, hairstylist Gregory Russell parted her hair in half and sprayed each section with a heat protection spray, using his hands to twist the ends away from her face. Once blowing the twists with a diffuser, he allowed the hair to cool and brushed it out with his fingers. Then, he grabbed a 1.25-inch iron and curled in the opposite direction at random. “I loosened the waves more by pulling down the ends with my hands and hitting them with the diffused heat again for a more lived-in look,” he tells us. A blast of Klorane Dry Shampoo ($9; drugstore.com) added to the messy texture. To finish, Russell smoothed the ends with Leonor Greyl Eclat Natural ($37; leonorgreyl-usa.com), and sprayed Kerastase Laque Couture ($36; kerastase-usa.com) for long-lasting hold.

As for her makeup? “Her hair is down and natural so we went with a semi-smoky eye and light lips to play off of the dark colors that she’s wearing,” makeup artist Mai Quynh, who used Votre Vu products, tells us on her inspiration. To begin, Quynh smudged Le Joli Crayon in Charbon ($23; votrevu.com) into the star’s lash line. “Then I rubbed a bunch of the pencil on the back of my hand, took a stiff, synthetic eye shadow brush and applied it like a cream eye shadow all over her lower lid fading up to the crease,” she says. “It will give the powder eye shadows something to stick to and will show through a little without being too intense.” After blending two shimmery brown shadows into her crease, she smudged the same two colors underneath the bottom lash line. She then swiped a soft brown shade along the bottom waterline to keep it looking young and fresh.

“Lastly, for her lips I applied French Kiss in LouLou ($23; votrevu.com) from the tube by dabbing it on,” she adds. “Even though the formula is sheer, I only wanted a little bit of color so the main focus was her eyes." Want more? Check out the hottest looks from the 2014 Teen Choice Awards in our gallery!