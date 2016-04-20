Bey Good and Get Free Tickets to Beyoncé's Formation Tour

Anybody else ready to get in formation ... for free?

As the kick-off for Beyoncé's Formation tour nears and the Beehive waits with bated breath for the songstress to drop her next album, Queen B is giving fans the chance to see her slay the stage without emptying their pockets.

Beyoncé is teaming up with Global Citizen, Chime for Change and United Way for her upcoming tour to inspire fans to #StandInFormation against poverty, injustice and gender equality. According to People, The "Formation" crooner announced Wednesday she will give fans who donate to the charities during the tour, a chance to win tickets.

The charitable gesture is a part of Bey's BeyGOOD initiative, which she started in 2013 during her Mrs. Carter World Tour. The announcement comes just days after the songstress teased that she would be revealing something major (and top secret) Saturday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET. In the first Instagram video post she put up about it, Beyoncé, who rocks a fur coat and is leaning against a car, slowly lifts up her head ... and that's about it. "#LEMONADE 4.23 9PM ET | 6PM PT | HBO," she captioned it.

#LEMONADE premieres on 4.23 9ET | 6PT HBO A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 17, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

She went on to give fans another, longer tease (above) a couple of days later, posting a video clip that showed more of what's to come. "The past and the present merge to meet us here. What are you hiding...why can't you see me," she says as artistic eerie images flash in and out.

Get your popcorn ready, friends. Something tells us this is going to be epic.