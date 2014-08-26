How to Get Allison Williams's Flawless Emmys Makeup Look

Looks like some of our Emmys beauty forecasts came true! Allison Williams played up her back-from-the-beach glow with soft, pink tones and a vibrant flash of gold on the red carpet. Read on for all the exclusive details straight from Williams’s makeup artist, Pati Dubroff—and score a peek inside her clutch below!

Dubroff, who achieved the look using Tarte Cosmetics, prepped for the star’s flawless complexion by applying Timeless Smoothing Primer ($39; tartecosmetics.com) along the T-Zone. After working in a small amount of Amazonian Clay 12-hour Full Coverage Foundation in Light Medium Honey ($38; tartecosmetics.com), she added radiance with Amazonian Clay Bronzer in Park Avenue Princess ($30; ulta.com), and followed up with a dusting of the brand’s 12-hour blush in Fearless ($26; tartecosmetics.com) on the apples of the cheeks for soft, rosy flush.

Courtesy

When it came time for her smoldering eye makeup, Dubroff blended Tarte's Waterproof Liner in Golden Beige ($22; tartecosmetics.com) in the center of the lid for a peachy-pink base, and continued with Chanel’s Illusion D’ombre shadow in Abstraction ($36; chanel.com) on top. Once she applied a final dose of yellow in her inner eyes, she stroked Lights, Camera, Lashes Precision Longwear Liquid Eyeliner ($20; tartecosmetics.com) along the base of the lash line, finishing with subtle flicks in each of the outer corners.

Courtesy

Finally, because the Girls star opted for a sleeveless Giambattista Valli gown on the big night, a hydrating body lotion was a must. “It's just as important to make sure that the skin on her body looks as just as flawless as the skin on her face, Dubroff adds. “I used Jergens BB Body Skin Perfecting Cream in Medium ($11; drugstore.com) to give a subtle radiant sheen and illuminate Allison's skin.”

