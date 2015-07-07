Did Your Hair Accidentally Pick Up a Chlorine Green Tint? Here's How to Deal

It isn't easy being green—especially if your once-pristine highlights are starting to take on the tint. Whether you're a bottle blonde or completely natural, the risk of chlorine-green strands is a very real one in the summer. Why does this happen? When chlorine enters your hair shaft, traces of copper in the water stick to the proteins in your strands and oxidize, causing the color to form. Luckily, the shift in shade is very easy to fix, meaning you don't have to work an accidental lime green hue for the rest of the season.

For a one-and-done option, pick up Triswim's Shampoo and Conditioner ($31 for a set; triswim.com), which effectively strips the metallic elements from your hair—but thanks to the aloe-rich formula, the duo won't leave behind a dry, straw-like texture. If you're in a pinch, there are a variety of at-home remedies that can help. Letting your strands soak in tomato juice for 5 to 10 minutes can diminish the tint, but the best solution we've found is rinsing with a bottle of apple cider vinegar ($5; gnc.com). Before taking a dip in the pool next time, prevent the chlorine green tint from returning by pre-soaking your hair in tap water, or applying a lightweight leave-in conditioner.

In addition to battling chlorine green hair, we rounded up even more simple solutions to your most-pressing summer hair issues. Click through our gallery to see exactly how you can tackle each one.

