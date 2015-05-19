4 Ways to Elevate Your Everyday Basics Instantly

Loud looks made up of statement-making pieces may be the ones that steal the spotlight, but it's the girl who can achieve an effortlessly chic aesthetic with everyday basics that impresses us the most. But truth be told, basics can easily read blah. The key is knowing what to pair with them. Here, we've highlighted four main closet staples and coupled them with the right pieces to bring them to the next level.

Courtesy

A plain tee can be styled a million different ways, but we love wearing it with a slinky, silky skirt for that extra oomph. Be bold with color choices, since the white can pair well with anything.

Shop the pieces: Uniqlo shirt $10; uniqlo.com. Babaton skirt, $185; aritzia.com; Steve Madden sandals, $80; stevemadden.com.

Courtesy

Denim cut-offs are the quintessential item of the summer. Add a structured blazer to dress up the casual bottoms. Gladiators are having a moment this season—pick a chic black pair as the stand-out accessory.

Shop the pieces: H&M shorts, $10; hm.com. Topshop jacket, $125; topshop.com. Jeffrey Campbell gladiator sandals, $115; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

Leggings are not pants! But under a long vest, they complement the look perfectly. Minimalist sandals add the final cool-girl touch.

Shop the pieces: J. Crew leggings, $35; jcrew.com. Zara waistcoast, $129; zara.com. Michael Michael Kors sandals, $110; zappos.com.

Courtesy

Offset a too-girly dress, like this cotton candy-pink number, with sporty sneaks.

Shop the pieces: Adidas Stan Smiths, $75; adidas.com. Cos dress, $135; cosstores.com.

