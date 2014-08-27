How to Dress for Your Hair Color

Below is an excerpt from "Are You Dressing for Your Hair Color?" which originally appeared on StyleBistro. Read the full story at stylebistro.com.

In his new book, Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life, stylist and image consultant George Brescia discusses how clothes can dramatically impact not only how we feel about ourselves, but also how others perceive us—thus impacting the course of our daily lives. In a chapter devoted to the power of color, he breaks down the ideal palettes for four different hair hues: honey, caviar, copper, and silver. Click through to see what advice he has for your tress tone.

