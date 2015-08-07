How to Master Kendall Jenner's Style Uniform with 6 Easy Pieces

Kendall Jenner seems to be following the fashion lead of icons like Jane Birkin, Bianca Jagger, and Farrah Fawcett, whose timeless sense of style boils down to one ingredient: repetition. At just 19-years-old, Jenner already clearly knows what she likes—and her off-duty wardrobe reflects this. Yesterday, the jet-setting model was photographed inside Los Angeles’s LAX airport in a no-frills shirt and jeans combination that’s become her uniform. There really wasn’t much to the model's look—a deep-V white shirt, light-wash jeans, snakeskin booties, aviators, a classic brown leather belt, and a plaid shirt wrapped around the waist—but Jenner's confidence in her sartorial choices always has us wanting to see more.

Courtesy (8)

