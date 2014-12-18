How to Dress for a Holiday Party, According to Stylist to the Stars Micaela Erlanger

Dressing for holiday parties can be tricky—especially when you have multiple engagements to attend in the same week, with the same people in attendance. Suffice it to say, you need to learn how to repurpose your wardrobe in creative new ways. With this sartorial struggle at the forefront of our minds, we were pleased as ever when we bumped into Micaela Erlanger, who styles Lupita Nyong'o, Olivia Munn, and Michelle Dockery (to name just a few), at a recent event to toast Dannijo's spring collection. And we of course had to solicit her advice.RELATED: Holiday Fashion: Party It Up in These Unexpected Combos You Would Never Think to Try

"Go for something different," Erlanger told us. "I always gravitate toward unexpected pairings, unexpected shapes, and little pops of color."

(Dannijo Rex Clutch; $898)

One of her chief recommendations to make your tired old LBD party-ready in a cinch is picking up Dannijo's Rex clutch (pictured above), made of calf leather and colorfully embellished with a rainbow of glitter. "It’s fun and festive and different," she says. "I’d say to always add a little sparkle when you can."

