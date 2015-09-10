Celeb-Approved Tricks to Dress Your Shape Day and Night

Figuring out the right clothes for your body type is an exact science that is often difficult to nail down. You have a general idea of what looks good on you, but could it be improved? Absolutely. Also, your full-proof formula may totally change from day to night. Thus, we chatted super stylist duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who work with Gwen Stefani, Cara Delevingne, Shakira, and Lily Collins, to figure out what looks best for all occasions on straight, tall, hourglass, and petite frames.

Body Type: Straight

The sky is the limit with a straight frame. Because the athletic/slim build is able to wear almost anything, these woman can have a lot more fun with style and really play with textures, layers, and prints. Stefani is the perfect example. Menswear inspired clothing looks ultra flattering on a straight frame. A straight framed woman is one of the few silhouettes that can pull off almost any item in her boyfriend's closet. Crop tops are always a go-to, oversized trousers, boyfriend jeans, jumpsuits, sleek gowns. To add shape to a straight frame: peplums and fuller skirts.

Straight for Day

AKM GSI

Try low slung boyfriend jeans, a loose fitting sleeveless T-shirt, double wrap belt (like the ones from Barbara Bui) and a statement lace up stiletto. Top it off with a high shoulder blazer, modern sunglasses, and Stefani's signature red lip.

Straight for Night

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We love the idea of an A-line micro mini, shorts or skirts with fishnet stockings and sky high stiletto pumps. A patterned blouse (buttoned all the way up) with some metallic sparkle will add flare. The classic mix of schoolgirl-meets-menswear looks amazing.

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Is Saying Goodbye to the Runway and Hello to Hollywood

Body Type: Tall

Tall frames look incredible in cropped trousers and midi skirts (or anything that skims mid-low calf), wide leg or exaggerated flare denim, and mini skirts or dresses. With a tall frame, it's important to break up the look as much as possible, be it with separates, cutout detailing or by adding a belt. Also, avoiding wearing too much volume in terms of fabric or accessories is important: the height is already your statement piece.

Tall for Day

AKM GSI

Go for a monochrome look with trousers, a simple fitted turtleneck, and matching pumps. Clean makeup and hair and minimal jewelry just add the right amount of polish.

Tall for Night

Neil P. Mockford/FilmMagic

A floor length silk tank dress in any neutral color—navy black silver or white—works with a simple strappy shoe (like Nudist from Stewart Weitzman). It's clean, fresh, and modern with a hint of '90s supermodel.

RELATED: See the Top 5 Celebrity Looks of the Week

Body Type: Petite

The goal with petites is to elongate the legs as much as possible while showing off either the shoulders or midriff. Also, anything that creates the illusion of length, particularly on the lower half of the body, be it a strapless jumpsuit or a simple cotton long-sleeved maxi for daytime.

Petite for Day

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A simple cropped T-shirt, motorcycle jacket, and '70s-inspired front-pocket wide-leg jeans, worn with platform sandals, is perfect. Add some round statement sunglasses or aviators and like Collins, and you're ready to conquer anything.

Petite for Night

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Petite girls can wear structure really well, so go for a strapless structured floor length gown in a statement color like burnt orange or a fire engine red made in a substantial fabric. Collins loves to add a little edge to any look, so we would probably balance the elegance of the gown with some leather accessories and contemporary metal pieces.

Body Type: Hourglass

These frames look best in items that are feminine and make the waist appear as slim as possible, while simultaneously highlighting it. Anything that will emphasize your body's natural silhouette rather than hiding it is the way to go. The key is to emphasize the waistline and in turn, play up your body's feminine shape. No matter the look, make sure that the smallest part on the body appears to be the waist. Balance is also important: If you're going for something tight on the bottom, try for something looser on top and vice versa, though hourglass frames have the advantage of looking great in head-to-toe bodycon.

Hourglass for Day

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Shakira looks incredible in structured menswear jackets (think Balmain or Helmut Lang), black skinny jeans or leather pants (which Shak loves!), a simple tank, with either over the knee boots or black pumps. Finish off with a few layered necklaces for length.

Hourglass for Night

Broadimage

The singer loves embellishment and intricate fabric work, so any lace or beaded mini dress would look gorgeous on a hourglass girl (think Zuhair Murad or Julien MacDonald). Pair it with simple studs and pumps, which tend to elongate the legs.

PHOTOS: Find the Best Dress for Your Body, Courtesy of Beyoncé, Reese, Selena & More Stars