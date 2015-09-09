Here's How to Double Bag It This Fall

We may only be purchasing fall fashion now, but all over the recent resort runways was the double bag trend. Houses like Fendi, Chloé, and Mulberry proved that two really is better than one by accessorizing models with a larger tote or top handle style and then a micro bag to go with it. Some of us are known to carry everything but the kitchen sink around, so we like the idea of two purses—it makes going to work and happy hour as easy as can be. We expect to see this all over the It street-style gals this fashion week, so scoop up your perfect pair today. Ahead, five sumptuous combos.

Shop the combo at top: Clare V, $299; clarev.com. Zara, $40; zara.com.

Mansur Gavriel, $595; stevenalan.com. Jerome Dreyfuss, $560; shopbop.com.

Tory Burch, $450; toryburch.com. Forever 21, $20; forever21.com.

Rebecca Minkoff, $395; rebeccaminkoff.com. AB10, $592; stevenalan.com.

Topshop, $75; topshop.com. Zeus+Dione, $355; net-a-porter.com.

