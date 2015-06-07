Learn to Do Your Makeup in Five Minutes—Here's How

Ever hit the snooze button so frequently on your alarm clock, that you end up with only five minutes to get ready in the morning? It happens to the best of us, and more often than we'd like.

But unless we're about to go completely bare-faced to the office—not anytime soon—we're in need in some expert tips on how to whittle down our morning makeup routine. With his experience working with celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o, Amy Poehler, Hailee Steinfeld, and many others for award shows and red carpet events, makeup artist Nick Barose certainly knows a thing or two about having to get glam when time is of the essence. "It's all about easy products that won't need to be layered or blended too much," he tells us. "Also, keep in mind that in the heat, your goal should never be about looking perfectly flawless, but more about being fresh-faced."

If your skin isn't overly-dry, Barose recommends skipping the traditional moisturizer for a one-and-done tinted formula like La Mer Skin Tint ($95; bloomingdales.com), then following with Dior's Skinflash Radiance Booster Pen ($38; sephora.com) or your favorite brush-on concealer under the eyes. "The brush makes it easier to target, and faster to blend," he adds.

Swipe a translucent powder across your T-zone to reduce shine, then pick up a bronzer like Tom Ford's Bronzing Powder ($65; nordstrom.com) to blend over the places where the sun would normally tan you. "A bit of bronzer dusted randomly on the face is a quick way to even everything out without having to cover up too much," Barose says. "Since the look is somewhat bare, be sure to fill in brows and give it a shape." Once you've penciled in all the sparse areas, use Nars Velvet Shadow Stick ($28; narscosmetics.com)—you can smudge onto your lids and blend out for a slightly-smoky effect that doesn't involve liner, then layer on a coat of mascara. Barose recommends the Clinique Lash Power ($17; sephora.com). "The smaller brush helps you get in close to the lash line, and it isn't clumpy, so there's no need to have an extra step of combing through," he explains. A splash of color on your lips and cheeks are the final step. Use a makeup sponge to dab on a liquid blush like Giorgio Armani's Maestro Fusion Blush ($52; nordstrom.com), and sweep on a balm-based lip tint like Dior's Rouge Baume ($35; sephora.com). If our stopwatch serves us correctly, you should have time for a second glance before rolling into the office on time.

