Is This How DJ Tanner's Hair Will Look All Grown Up?

Oh, Mylanta! Just last week John Stamos confirmed that members of Full House will be filming a spin-off and a few days later Candace Cameron Bure debuted a layered bob via Instagram. In the caption she wrote, "Sometimes you gotta cut off what's dragging you down so it grows back stronger." But could this new look be the style that the grown up DJ Tanner will be sporting on the show?

It's definitely a possibility as Bure confessed to InStyle, "I'm having fun finding DJ's new style for 2015." Filming hasn't started yet, so Bure might make even more changes before channeling her character. "I have some time to play with it and find her look."

But the actress doesn't want to choose a final hairstyle alone and is totally on board with hearing any ideas from the 90's sitcom supporters. "I want the fans to chime in with suggestions. Use the hashtag #JenAnistonRulesTVHair to let Bure know what you think.

