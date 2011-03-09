How Did You Celebrate International Women's Day?

How did you celebrate the 100th anniversary of International Women's Day yesterday? Michelle Obama spoke at two receptions (one with President Obama), and finished the day by honoring female leaders at the International Women of Courage Awards with one of the country's most prominent female leaders: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The awards recognized women from around the globe for their leadership fighting for women's issues like social justice, human rights, and advancement. "We do this to send a clear message to all of you, our Women of Courage, and to women like you around the world that you are never alone in your struggle," Obama said. "People everywhere who care about freedom and justice and equality will walk with you." Tell us: Who would you have honored for the occasion?

