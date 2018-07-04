Remembering the Cute and "Drunk" Way That David and Victoria Beckham Met

Here’s the truth: 2018 has been wild when it comes to celebrity couples.

So far, it’s been the year of shotgun weddings (hello, Emily Ratajkowski) and ridiculously fast engagements (Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are still going strong … for now) not to mention, unexpected pairings (what’s up, Nick and Priyanka?). Gone are the days of Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan.

Which is why today, July 4, we’d like to give credit where credit is due.

David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 19 years of marriage, which is essentially a lifetime in Hollywood years. These two are famous for obvious reasons: David is hot (and good at sports, but mostly the former); Victoria is a former Spice Girl and sits at the helm of one of the industry's most-respected fashion brands. Their eldest son, 19-year-old Brooklyn, is a cutie (his ex is Chloë Grace Moretz), and together, the family—including Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6—appears to have it all. Fab!

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Even better? The story of how they met, which involves a little booze and a little flirting.

But before we get there, let’s address the elephant in the room. For weeks, David and Victoria have made headlines thanks to rumors of an impending split, fueled by U.K. tabloids.

On Instagram, they haven’t stopped sharing images of and with each other and their kids, and their publicist has shot down the rumors, calling them “fake news.” At a recent New York conference, Victoria subtly addressed the situation, saying she tries to be “the best mother” and “the best wife” and calling David an “incredible husband.”

We can't say for sure what's going on, but we can say that they've got our support. I mean, have you seen them together?

Justin Goff/Getty Images

For the Beckhams, it was literally love at first sight, a fact we know because Victoria has called it that. The couple met sometime in 1997, and announced their engagement at a press conference in January, 1998, right after he reportedly proposed over dinner. For the October 2016 issue of British Vogue, Victoria detailed their first “hazy” encounter, writing a letter to her 18-year-old self in which she explains how she couldn’t help but fall victim to David’s sexy charm when they locked eyes.

“And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge—although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” she wrote. “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage—you are the famous one). And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it).”

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jon Furniss/Getty Images

We're not crying, you're crying.

She went on to say that their first few days were held secretively, per the suggestion of her manager, Simon Fuller, who warned of the frenzied paparazzi. “You are going to be very, very famous, both for the band you form and because of the man you marry, and then later for a fashion businesses you will launch in your own name.”

A beautiful story for a beautiful (literally and figuratively) couple. Cheers.