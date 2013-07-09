How Cute Are Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis? See the Photos

The August issue of InStyle has a special feature! One of Hollywood’s hottest leading couples, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, both star in the issue with Wilde making her debut as an InStyle cover girl and Sudeikis as this month’s "Man of Style." The obviously smitten couple, who began dating in November 2011, have quickly become one of the most stylish (and probably one of the funniest) duos around. "She is a combination of everything that I love about women—she's smart, strong, caring, beautiful, and as funny as anybody I've ever known," Sudeikis says of his fiancé in the issue. "She just has it all. It's like the most gorgeous Costco you've ever seen in your life." And since they appear in this month's issue together, it's only fitting to look back at their time as a power couple. Click through the gallery to see 16 of their cutest photos. Then, see more exclusive photos and read our entire interview by picking up the new InStyle, on newsstands and available for download to your tablet starting Friday, July 12.