How to Create a Watercolor Mani

For an impressionistic masterpiece that looks adorable with head-to-toe denim, try this Lucite, white, and dove gray swirl from Opening Ceremony’s spring runway. Simply take the three shades and brush them on as free-form blobs over your nail (the bigger the blobs, the better). While they’re still wet, dip a piece of a makeup sponge (or a small eyeshadow brush) into acetone and then dab over the colors so they bleed together.

“Keep dabbing until you see the pattern you love, then let them dry and seal with a topcoat,” says CND co-founder and style director Jan Arnold, who developed the runway look.

Alex Reside for InStyle.com

For more ways to inject some color into your life, visit InStyle.com/color, and pick up InStyle's April issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.