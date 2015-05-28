How to Cover Your Pimple Like a Pro 

The adage, “if you’ve got it, flaunt it,” may apply to many things—but pimples isn’t one of them. If your face is currently under attack, don’t worry, these strategies will have you covered.

If your pimple is dry and flaky:

Add some moisture to the area first. Celebrity makeup artist, Andre Sarmiento, likes Egyptian Magic Skin Cream ($38; birchbox.com), a balm that allows concealer to glide smoothly on top. Let absorb for a few minutes and then blot away any excess balm. Dip a small antimicrobial brush, (like Cover FX’s version, $20; sephora.com) into a highly pigmented concealer (Sarmiento suggests Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer, $48; sephora.com). Gently feather the brush against the blemish until it's covered and perfectly blended into the skin.

For a whitehead:

Select a concealer with a matte finish, like CoverFx’s Blemish Treatment Concealer ($25; sephora.com), which also contains 1% salicylic acid to help treat and heal the zit while providing coverage. Inflamed white pimples can “easily wear down creamier concealers, so the matte quality really helps grip the pimple and keep it covered," says Sarmiento. "It also gives a smoothing effect to these often very raised blemishes.”

Now, you're ready to face the world...or to just take a selfie.