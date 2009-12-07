How to Combat Hat Hair

@KVicci tweeted: -24 celsius today officially marks the return of toque hair! I would love to see @InStyle come up with a fashionable solution for that!

Since the temperature dropped, we've been thinking the same exact thing! We turned to one of our favorite celebrity hairstylists, Mark Townsend , whose clients include Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and January Jones, to get his tips for combatting hat-head hair:

1. "Pull your hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck, and avoid ponytails—the elastic can leave a mark in the hair."2. "Wear soft hats like cotton or cashmere." (Clearly Kate Beckinsale and Rachel Bilson knew this one already!)3. "To get body back, flip your head upside down, spritz with an aerosole dry shampoo (Editor's Note: We like Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo!), brush through, then flip back up."

—Hannah Morrill