Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Thoughts on Donald Trump's Tweet About Her

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about how she felt when she first saw Donald Trump's tweet calling her a "filthy mouthed wide."

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen said that she didn't exactly expect to become the subject of one of the president's tweets. “[Trump] just goes on these rants ... you just wait for him to say something but you don’t think it’s gonna be you," she told the talk show host.

The tweets came after Teigen's husband, musician John Legend, was interviewed for a story on MSNBC about criminal justice reform. Trump then tweeted to say that the "boring" Legend and his "filthy mouthed wife," Teigen, failed to give him enough credit for supporting criminal justice reform.

“I was not part of it at all,” Teigen said of Legend's MSNBC interview. “Donald for some reason thought that John was taking all the credit for it — and me. I didn’t even know he was filming this thing, honestly, I didn’t know anything about it.”

She also said that she couldn't even see the tweets at first, because the president had blocked her on Twitter — she ended up seeing them when friends sent the couple screenshots.

“We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting ... handing each other our phones,” she said. "'Should I say this? Should I say this?' 'No.' 'Should I say this?' 'No, it has to be funnier.' 'No, because we’re mad!' It went on all night."

Until, of course, they came up with the perfect responses.

Luna, remember the night before your first day of school? When mommy was making your sign and the pussy ass bitch president had his 9th meltdown of the day pic.twitter.com/ZFZHJYrDPG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody--ANYBODY--will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

“It was a weird feeling,” Teigen said about Trump's tweets. “I was really angry, I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it that, ‘I can’t believe this really happens right now.'”

“But you realize why you love Twitter and you love your friends,” she added. “I had so many group chats going that night of hilarious people and people making funny videos, so then you laugh about it.”