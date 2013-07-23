How Celebrities Wear a Jumpsuit—And Tips for How You Can, Too

The jumpsuit look isn’t going anywhere -- and the stars at Comic-Con 2013 proved it with Jane Levy (in Saloni), Zoe Saldana (in Balmain) and Olivia Munn (in black and white polka dots). Admittedly, the all-in-one is tricky to pull off, but done right, it can look sophisticated, and actually very sexy. For a perfect playsuit, the silhouette is undeniably important: Make sure the fit is comfortably tailored that cinches at the waist to outline your figure (that means, no scrunching in too-tight areas). Be sure to pick playful prints and bold hues to make it stand out, and then keep all other accessories to a minimum so your main piece can take center stage. Need more convincing? We rounded up more stars who were snapped romping around. Click to see them all, and tell us, would you jump on this trend?

