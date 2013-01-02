How Celebrities Rang in 2013: Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, and more!

Startraks Photo; Sipa USA
Happy New Year! If you rang in 2013 with a fair amount of sparkle and bubbly, you weren't alone! The celebrity-filled celebrations spanned the country, from New York with Taylor Swift painting Times Square Red with a performance for Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve special to Miami with Zoe Saldana (in Pucci), Gabrielle Union, and basketballer Dwyane Wade bidding adieu to 2012 at an SL Miami bash inside The James Royal Palm. And that's not all! Click through to see how more stars celebrated.