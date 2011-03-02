How Cameron Diaz Updated Her Carolina Herrera Dress

Cameron Diaz celebrated the Oscars by stopping by the 2011 Vanity Fair after-party in a leopard print ruffled one-shoulder cocktail dress by Carolina Herrera. And instead of taking the look right from the runway—the dress is part of Herrera's latest pre-fall collection—Diaz decided to change it up to flaunt her gorgeous gams, hiking the at-the-knee hemline up to mid-thigh, proving the power of alterations to change a look. Diaz finished the look with Anita Ko earrings, Lanvin cuffs, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Jimmy Choo booties.

