How Cameron Diaz Updated Her Carolina Herrera Dress

Getty Images; Courtesy of Carolina Herrera
Sharon Clott Kanter
Mar 02, 2011 @ 2:56 pm

Cameron Diaz celebrated the Oscars by stopping by the 2011 Vanity Fair after-party in a leopard print ruffled one-shoulder cocktail dress by Carolina Herrera. And instead of taking the look right from the runway—the dress is part of Herrera's latest pre-fall collection—Diaz decided to change it up to flaunt her gorgeous gams, hiking the at-the-knee hemline up to mid-thigh, proving the power of alterations to change a look. Diaz finished the look with Anita Ko earrings, Lanvin cuffs, a Judith Leiber clutch, and Jimmy Choo booties.

MORE:22 Fun Facts About Oscars FashionOscars: InStyle's Best Dressed List

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!