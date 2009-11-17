How-To: Ashley Greene's New Moon Premiere Makeup

At the New Moon premiere last night in Hollywood, one of our favorite vampires, Ashley Greene, showed off a softer, more feminine side—and we tracked down the inside scoop from her makeup artist Vanessa Scali. "We wanted a natural but glamorous look. I kept the eye shadow, blush, and lips transparent but went for strong and dramatic brows, liner, and lashes," says Scali. The key products? Lancome's Rouge Absolu lipstick in Chris & Tell—the Chris Benz-inspired shade of peony pink that hits stores in February, and Lancome's Artliner in Black. "I love how this look turned out—she looks gorgeous but still like herself," she says. We couldn't agree more.

—Hannah Morrill