How to Alter Your Dark Lipstick for Spring

Don't toss your deep berry lipsticks just yet! With a trick he used on Lupita Nyong'o before the Oscars after-party, celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose is giving us a way to extend the life of your deeper hues into the new season. "We are seeing a lot of darker colors for lips, which is less-expected than the usual soft, pretty colors for spring," he says. "I love pairing dark lipstick with a spring wardrobe, but the key is to keep the texture light and sheer."

On Nyong'o, the pro traced her lips with the Lancome Le Crayon Lip Pencil in Plum ($26; lancome-usa.com), then added a layer of sheer gloss on top with Lip Lover in #362 Bordeaux ($24; lancome-usa.com). A touch of black eye shadow just at the center gave the look depth. "It should have a hint of sheen, so that way, it's dark, but not solid or heavy," he says. "It's springy and fresh, but with an attitude."

Make sure the color you choose has hints of red to keep the effect from being too severe. If you want to try the technique with one of your matte hues, Barose recommends picking up a gloss or balm to add dimension. "Apply the color with a light hand if your fall lipstick is too dark or matte," he explains. "Blot, then add a bit of sheen on the top. It could be with a lip balm, like Kiehls'S ($7; kiehls.com), or for more drama, use a shiny gloss."

As for the almost-black plum tones in your kit, we recommend toning them down with a light-colored lip gloss. When layered underneath a sheer nude like Surratt Beauty's Nudite ($32; barneys.com), the ultra-dark shade instantly transforms into a wearable mauve color.

