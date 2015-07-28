The First Look at Season 2 of House of DVF Promises Plenty of Drama

The search for Diane von Furstenberg's next brand ambassador is on. Season 2 of House of DVF returns this September, and from the looks of the just-released trailer viewers can expect plenty of drama.

"Last year we started a brand ambassador program giving girls an opportunity," von Furstenberg says in the trailer (below). "Call me crazy, but we're doing it all over again."

This time around the competition is stiffer than ever with contestants leaving coveted jobs for this one-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "Diane's expecting us to find a dream team," DVF's Creative Brand Director Stefani Greenfield says. We have a feeling they'll do just that.

Watch the trailer below, and be sure to tune into House of DVF when it premieres Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m.

