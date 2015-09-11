Exclusive: What We Can Expect to See on House of DVF Season 2

Last season on House of DVF, we saw iconic designer Diane von Furstenberg set out to find her new Global Brand Ambassador over the course of eight drama-filled episodes. Prospective candidates were faced with a new project each week, from collaborating on photo shoots to even designing their own wrap dress.

A whole new group of hopeful fashionistas will try their hand with von Furstenberg this Sunday, Sept. 13, at 9 p.m. on E!, and fittingly the designer has a few new tricks up her sleeve. Style Editor Jessica Joffe and Creative Brand Director Stefani Greenfield along with last season’s winner, Brittany Hampton will join von Furstenberg on her quest to find her newest team member. Below, she discusses with InStyle a few changes we can expect to see this season and what it takes to make it in fashion today.

What can viewers expect to see on House of DVF this season?

This season is all about access to the House of DVF and to the fashion world. We wanted to invite viewers behind the scenes and show them what it’s like. Plus, the girls are all very different so the competition is exciting and the stakes are high!

Was the candidate selection process different or more selective from last season?

We had more choices this year and we decided to share the selection as part of the story. In the first few episodes you get to see the process and how we came to choose the girls, which makes it really exciting!

Courtesy

What would you say was your favorite aspect of the show?

For me, it is getting to know the girls. I have wonderful relationships with all of them and I am flattered to have been a part of their lives at a time when the doors are just opening and everything is beginning. It is such an exciting time and so I try to use the show as a forum to share what I have learned and to empower these young women when they need it the most.

When looking for your new Global Brand Ambassador what qualities do you look for?

Confidence, intelligence, fearlessness, and style!

What reality TV shows do you watch?

Anything on E!

