The Hottest Swimsuits to Pick Up Before Summer Starts 

With Memorial Day Weekend less than a week away, Summer is really (finally!) right around the corner. One of the most exciting things about the start of a new season is that you can introduce new pieces to your wardrobe. The most playful? A bathing suit, of course.

This time around the offerings are as stylish as ever. There are gingham (one of the season's hottest trends) one-pieces, colorblock bikinis, and more. Sure, there are your go-to swim designers like Mara Hoffman and Zimmermann, but there are also some newer brands that are dipping their toes into the waters as well. Take Kiini, a modern, bohomeian brand that crafts cool crochet bikinis; and Flagpole Swim, the New York City-based swimwear brand that uses Italian fabrics to create styles that blur the lines between beach life with city style.

Whether you're hitting the beach for the upcoming holiday weekend or you're staying local, these are the summer swimwear styles you'll want to pick up stat—before they sell out!

Courtesy

1. J.Crew, $88; jcrew.com.

2. Marysia, $260; intermixonline.com.

3. Flagpole Swim, $400; net-a-porter.com.

4. Triangl, $89; triangl.com.

5. Solid and Striped, $160; net-a-porter.com.

6. Kiini, $300; avenue32.com.

7. Mara Hoffman, $112 (top); shopbop.com. $138 (bottom); shopbop.com.

8. Zimmermann, $210; shopbop.com.

The Extras

Courtesy

Jonathan Adler pouch, $65; shopbop.com. Rosebud Perfume Co. minted rose lip balm, $7; sephora.com. Seychelles sandals, $100; nordstrom.com. Illesteva sunglasses, $177; nordstrom.com. Clarins milk lotion spray SPF 50, $36; nordstrom.com. Bumble and Bumble surf spray, $27; sephora.com. Gap x Sunnylife towel, $55; gap.com.

