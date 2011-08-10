The Hottest Summer Concert Looks: Jennifer Hudson and More!

AP photo; Cindy Bar/Fame
Jennifer Hudson pulled a Marilyn Monroe when she gave President Obama a birthday serenade during a Chicago fundraiser. The singer wowed the crowd in an LBD with metallic accents, and we have all the designer details on her look! Maria Lucia Hohan created Hudson's black frock, which the star paired with Miu Miu silver-heeled suede pumps. Click through the gallery to see all of this summer's hottest concert looks, including new styles from Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more!