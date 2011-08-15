The Hottest Summer Concert Looks!

Myrna Suarez/PictureGroup
Beyoncé heated up New York's Roseland Ballroom last night in a slinky gold sequined dress accented with cascading curls. Of course, she isn't the only singer with fab stage style. We've rounded up this season's best concert outfits, from Jennifer Hudson's chic party frocks to Selena Gomez's fun fringed stagewear. Click through the gallery to see this summer's hottest tour styles, and tell us, have you seen these ladies in concert yet?