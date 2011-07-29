The Hottest Summer Concert Looks!

Getty Images
Caitlin Petreycik
Jul 29, 2011 @ 2:00 pm

Selena Gomez shook up her stage look with crystals and fringe! The pop star kicked off her summer tour in Boca Raton, Florida wearing a sparkle-studded bustier top and beaded skirt. Of course, Gomez isn’t the only singer with fab performance style. We’ve rounded up this season’s best concert outfits, from Taylor Swift's signature floaty frocks to Rihanna's bold and bright looks. Click through the gallery to see this summer’s hottest tour styles, and tell us, have you seen these ladies in concert yet?

MORE:MuchMusic Video Awards 2011Billboard Music Awards Red CarpetBritney Spears’ Femme Fatale Tour Outfits

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!