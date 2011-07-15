The Hottest Summer Concert Looks!

Check out Jennifer Hudson's hot performance look! The star sang at the 2011 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans wearing a black asymmetrical dress, fishnet tights and red stiletto Mary Janes by Christian Louboutin ($945 at NeimanMarcus.com). Of course, Hudson isn’t the only singer with fab stage style. We’ve rounded up this season’s best concert outfits, from Katy Perry’s Candyland-inspired costumes to Lady Gaga's bold and bright looks. Click through the gallery to see this summer’s hottest tour styles, and tell us, have you seen these ladies in concert yet?

