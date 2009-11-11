Hottest New Nail Color: Pewter

Step aside black and plumthere's a new shade in town. We've spotted gorgeous pewter polish on enough celebs that it's safe to call it a trend: Kim Kardashian (left), Paula Patton (right), Jenna Dewan and Beyonce. The key to trying the look yourself? Picking a dark silver shade that has a touch of a metallic finish, but isn't too reflectivethink brushed metal. Our favorites include Ms. Milani, which has tiny flecks of gold to give the color light, and Essie's Steel-ing the Scene, a tarnished hue with subtle shimmer.

 Hannah Morrill