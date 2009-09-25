The Hottest New Nail Color in Hollywood: Jade by Chanel

Chanel's limited-edition nail polishes always make us swoon, but the most recent rendition by genius global creative director of makeup Peter Philips blew us away—and the celebs agree. Rachel Bilson rocked jade nails at the Coco Before Chanel premiere; Alexa Chung and Drew Barrymore have also been seen sporting the mineral-inspired shade. The Jade Collection (which also includes a pale rose hue) is only on shelves for three months, so get your bottle now for $25!

UPDATE: Sold out! Essie's Mint Candy Apple is a near perfect substitute! ($8, essieshop.com)