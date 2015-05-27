This Is the Hottest Nail Polish Color of Summer & Here's How to DIY It

After endless months of bundling our feet in boots, it’s finally sandal season. The only downside? It’s no longer possible to neglect our nail polish. Dip a toe into the crystal seas with the season's hottest pedicure hue: cool blue.

The shade is great because it tends to be universally flattering. That said, you may find specific hues better complement your skin tone. A bold aqua like Chanel's Méditerranée (below left, $27; chanel.com) flatters darker skin, while an icy pastel like Deborah Lippmann's Blue Orchid (below right, $18; deborahlippmann.com) works especially well with fair coloring.

Courtesy (2)

Can’t get to a salon for a mani/pedi? DIY a perfect paint job at home with these tips from Chanel manicurist Ashlie Johnson:

Don’t Skip on Prep

Nail prep before applying a blue like this one is important to make sure the color doesn't streak or chip off too quickly, says Johnson, so get out your manicure kit and use all necessary tools. We like Tweezerman Mini Nail Rescue ($22, sephora.com)

Keep It Clean

Make sure not to apply any oil or lotions near the nail plate—and always use a polish remover to clear away any natural oils.

Start with a Base

Next, apply base coat to prevent nail staining and secure adhesion.

Finish the Look

Follow with your choice of one or two color coats, and finish with top coat.

—with reporting by Faye Penn