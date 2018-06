Emma Stone stunned in sheer Chanel at last night’s premiere of The Help, while costar Jessica Chastain took a more colorful approach in a violet Oscar de la Renta column gown and turquoise drop earrings. Click through the gallery to see all of the film’s hottest stars on the red carpet, and tell us, will you be seeing The Help this week?

