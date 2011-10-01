The Hottest Hair Colors for Fall Are...

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage; Splash News; Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Vallery Jean/FilmMagic
Inspired by the new fall season to change your look? We've rounded up our favorite fall shades, including Emma Stone's dimensional red, Mila Kunis's perked-up brunet, Charlize Theron's buttery blond, and Ciara's streaky highlights. Click through the gallery to find a hair color that complements your skin tone now!
