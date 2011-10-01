The Hottest Hair Colors for Fall Are...

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage; Splash News; Jordan Strauss/WireImage; Vallery Jean/FilmMagic
InStyle Staff
Sep 30, 2011 @ 11:55 pm

Inspired by the new fall season to change your look? We've rounded up our favorite fall shades, including Emma Stone's dimensional redMila Kunis's perked-up brunetCharlize Theron's buttery blond, and Ciara's streaky highlightsClick through the gallery to find a hair color that complements your skin tone now!

MORE HAIR NEWS:Try on Celebrity Hairstyles• Fall Haircut Ideas You’ll LoveAudrina Patridge's New Blond 'Do

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!