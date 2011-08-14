The Hottest Crackle Nail Polishes: Where to Find Them!

Courtesy Photos (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 14, 2011 @ 10:00 am

Do you love shattered nail polish as much as we do? Crackle colors have been around since the late '90s, but OPI revived the trend in January with the launch of their Black Shatter topcoat and instantly started a phenomenon. Since then, every beauty brand from Sephora to China Glaze has released crackle nail polishes, and we've rounded up our favorites here! Click through our gallery to see the hottest cracked nail lacquers, and find out where to buy them!

MORE:Serena Williams’ Nail Polish CollectionMakeup Tips To Look Your Best!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!