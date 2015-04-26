Hottest Couple Alert! Nick Jonas and Olivia Culpo Heat Up the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards

When it comes to sex appeal, Nick Jonas has plenty of it. But sometimes when two forces collide, the result is something altogether more brilliant (see: Kimye). Perhaps Jonas and his gorgeous girlfriend Olivia Culpo, a former Miss USA, are next in line for the throne. The pair have been showing up recently at red carpet events looking as if they’d tip the mercury. Just take their latest appearance at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards tonight (April 25), where Jonas performed and is nominated for two awards; their complementary looks of a metallic green minidress and bad-boy leather jacket were smoking.

