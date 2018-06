Celebrity couples squeezed in quite a few beach dates this summer! Just this week, Reese Witherspoon hit the sand in a blue string bikini with new husband Jim Toth, while engaged pair Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries walked along the shore earlier this season. Click through to see more beach couples, and check out their sexy swimwear style.

