Time Warp: Hotels Go Old-School with These Cool Retro Amenities

Forget keyless entries and GoPros; early-adopter hotels are taking a retro approach to holiday-making, offering a digital detox so guests can slow down and disconnect. These four brands and properties are granting access to decidedly lo-fi amenities with a sense of nostalgia and old-fashioned fun.

1. Polaroids

Grace Hotels is rolling out a Polaroid program in their suites across all its hotels, offering complimentary use of refurbished (i.e. original) Polaroid cameras and one complimentary roll of film during guests' stay this summer. For those not staying in suites, Polaroid cameras will be available for use with the purchase of a roll of film at the front desk.

2. Toy boxes

Triumph Hotels announced a partnership with Sparkbox—the “Netflix of Toys”—to offer a range of educational toys to little guests. Families with young children staying at any of Triumph’s hotels (like The Iroquois New York, Hotel Chandler, The Cosmopolitan Hotel, and The Washington Jefferson) are handed a complimentary Sparkbox upon arrival, each filled with a collection of age-appropriate learning toys. Leave the iPad at home!

3. Outdoor Fun

At The Lodge at Glendorn, a Relais & Chateaux property in northwestern Pennsylvania, guests can hike, canoe, shoot, or lay back and watch the sun set. Kids of all ages are encouraged to have some good old-fashioned fun outside, but the smallest guests are guided by resident experts to the property's lakes and streams, teaching them about the creepy-crawlies and catching salamandars.

4. Board Games and Books

The newly opened Ivy Hotel in Baltimore is a restored 1889 building where guests feel like they're staying in a friend’s private mansion. The library is a highlight of the 18-room retreat, where there's access to dozens of books from different periods and genres and a wide selection of board games, including “Baltimore-opoly.”

